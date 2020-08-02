Needham & Company LLC Raises Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Price Target to $35.00

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) had its target price upped by Needham & Company LLC from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

UCTT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Ultra Clean from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ultra Clean from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine cut Ultra Clean from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.00.

NASDAQ UCTT opened at $30.09 on Thursday. Ultra Clean has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $31.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 60.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.02 and its 200 day moving average is $20.59.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $344.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.90 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ultra Clean will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultra Clean news, Director Thomas T. Edman sold 5,000 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $102,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,327.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCTT. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 606,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,229,000 after purchasing an additional 68,328 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 537,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,412,000 after acquiring an additional 125,813 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ultra Clean by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 386,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,078,000 after acquiring an additional 89,677 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ultra Clean by 850.8% in the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 311,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 279,035 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 238,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 105,926 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

