Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Ocean Capital Management LLC

Ocean Capital Management LLC raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,387 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Netflix makes up approximately 6.0% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $9,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 27.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,695,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,142,631,000 after buying an additional 2,936,451 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 15.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,950,493 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,360,910,000 after buying an additional 1,174,164 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,527,589 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,446,123,000 after buying an additional 399,048 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 30.7% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,536,697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,079,030,000 after buying an additional 1,299,967 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 181.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,373,506 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,266,751,000 after buying an additional 2,176,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $2,414,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,305,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 1,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.57, for a total transaction of $719,129.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,643 shares in the company, valued at $17,307,171.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,612 shares of company stock worth $90,145,458 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NFLX traded up $3.08 on Friday, reaching $488.88. 5,924,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,512,042. The stock has a market cap of $214.25 billion, a PE ratio of 82.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.96. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.28 and a twelve month high of $575.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $476.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $407.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $535.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Imperial Capital raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $489.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $483.56.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

