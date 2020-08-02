New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on investing in, and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. The Company primarily target investments in excess mortgage servicing rights, residential mortgage backed securities, residential mortgage loans and other related investments. New Residential Investment Corp. is based in New York. “

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on NRZ. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded New Residential Investment from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. JMP Securities dropped their target price on New Residential Investment from $17.00 to $9.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded New Residential Investment from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.25.

Shares of NRZ stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.93. 4,463,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,725,496. New Residential Investment has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $17.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.82.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $115.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.87 million. New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.32% and a negative net margin of 74.42%. On average, equities analysts expect that New Residential Investment will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. This is a positive change from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.43%.

In other New Residential Investment news, Director Alan L. Tyson bought 10,000 shares of New Residential Investment stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.72 per share, with a total value of $77,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 149,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,499.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew Sloves bought 3,600 shares of New Residential Investment stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $26,712.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 62,743 shares in the company, valued at $465,553.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRZ. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 779,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,189,000 after buying an additional 299,097 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,234,000 after buying an additional 84,355 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $936,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 517,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,331,000 after buying an additional 222,295 shares during the period. 43.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Residential Investment (NRZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.