Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) Shares Acquired by Lapides Asset Management LLC

Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 113.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,100 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Newell Brands by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Newell Brands by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 101,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Newell Brands by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Newell Brands by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 64,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Newell Brands by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 45,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Newell Brands in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Newell Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.88.

NWL stock traded down $1.32 on Friday, reaching $16.40. The company had a trading volume of 13,061,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,131,403. Newell Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.98 and its 200 day moving average is $15.48. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

