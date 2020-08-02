NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Stock Position Lifted by Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,473 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises 2.3% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $17,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 129.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 113.2% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.00.

Shares of NEE stock traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $280.70. 2,007,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,890,628. NextEra Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $174.80 and a twelve month high of $285.63. The firm has a market cap of $137.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.91%.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $50,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,330. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total value of $4,960,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,082 shares of company stock valued at $9,968,924. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Featured Article: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.