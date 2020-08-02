NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NGM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.44.

Get NGM Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

NYSE NGM traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.29. 155,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,990. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $8.81 and a fifty-two week high of $23.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.90.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $24.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.92 million.

In related news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total transaction of $541,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Hsiao D. Lieu sold 1,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $34,364.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 72,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,117 and sold 51,562 shares valued at $1,048,364.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 833.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 222,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after buying an additional 198,635 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,459,000 after buying an additional 92,660 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 459,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,660,000 after buying an additional 82,379 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 683.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 71,842 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $544,000.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM395, which is engineered variant of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of metabolic syndrome.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.