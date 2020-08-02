Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Noble Midstream Partners LP is engaged in crude oil and natural gas exploration and production. Its operating area includes onshore which consists of US DJ Basin, Marcellus Shale, Eagle Ford Shale and Permian Basin as well as offshore in deepwater Gulf of Mexico, Eastern Mediterranean and West Africa. Noble Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NBLX. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Noble Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Noble Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Shares of NBLX stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 608,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,689. The company has a market cap of $849.50 million, a PE ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.61 and a 200-day moving average of $10.93. Noble Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $31.34.

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.76. Noble Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $224.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.90 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Noble Midstream Partners will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.98%. Noble Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 18.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBLX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 372.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 23,520 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 18,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth about $87,000. 53.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Noble Midstream Partners Company Profile

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments and Other. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

