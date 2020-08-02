Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Boosts Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.2% in the first quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 14,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,487,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,081,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $132.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.14. The stock has a market cap of $324.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,005,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $115,102,613.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,519.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total value of $3,464,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,570,603 shares of company stock worth $179,504,390 over the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

