Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,534,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,836,052,000 after buying an additional 220,020 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,566,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,814 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,826,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,989,000 after purchasing an additional 702,870 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20,857.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,485,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,010,000 after buying an additional 6,455,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,211,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,516 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $2.49 on Friday, hitting $300.10. 4,460,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,870,352. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $200.55 and a 52-week high of $311.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $288.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.82.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

