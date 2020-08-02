Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Buys 1,068 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,049 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. AXA increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 341,251 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,773,000 after buying an additional 82,775 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 88.3% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Walmart by 36.3% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 33,629 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 340.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 10,166 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,856 shares during the period. 29.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. MKM Partners began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $137.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.18.

Walmart stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $129.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,211,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,888,366. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.28. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $134.13.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,526 shares in the company, valued at $6,492,276. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total transaction of $10,483,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,019,141 shares in the company, valued at $249,040,850.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 262,324 shares of company stock worth $32,141,624 in the last ninety days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

