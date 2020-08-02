Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Buys 1,174 Shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 15,216.7% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 22,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total value of $772,925.40. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE JCI traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.48. 8,528,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,697,602. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.07. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $44.82.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.06%.

Several brokerages have commented on JCI. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Vertical Research raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

