Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Buys 6,744 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 58.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,744 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 72.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ABBV traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.91. The stock had a trading volume of 14,614,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,717,843. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.40. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $101.28. The stock has a market cap of $140.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 169.80% and a net margin of 24.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,652,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,794 shares of company stock valued at $9,057,485. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABBV has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Argus upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $91.40 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded AbbVie from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.80.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

