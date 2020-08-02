Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Buys Shares of 7,460 Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 162.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,922,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,123,000 after purchasing an additional 13,558,423 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $255,658,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 233,558.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,789,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788,315 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $299,607,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 93.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,204,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488,510 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BND traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,110,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,303,004. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.68. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.49 and a fifty-two week high of $89.47.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.