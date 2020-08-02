Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Grows Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 13.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,854 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.2% of Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 34.9% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 14,999 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,882 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 12.7% during the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 445 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 11.2% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.5% in the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 1,076 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total value of $89,751.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,244.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total value of $45,388.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,178.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 212 shares of company stock valued at $303,047. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,671.00.

Shares of GOOG traded down $48.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,482.96. 3,429,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,408,813. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,474.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,377.20. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,586.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,012.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.99%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 42.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

