Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Grows Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,712 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Boeing were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Boeing by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 836 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 41.6% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Independent Investors Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 0.7% during the first quarter. Independent Investors Inc. now owns 32,527 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its position in Boeing by 5.2% during the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 3,529 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 61.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BA stock traded down $3.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $158.00. 30,286,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,075,772. The firm has a market cap of $89.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.29 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $180.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.01. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $11.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($5.82) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Boeing Co will post -6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Nord/LB lowered Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, July 20th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Boeing in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $277.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.38.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

