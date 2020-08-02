Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Grows Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 241,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,850 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $28,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 6,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.01. 1,140,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,894,081. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $87.71 and a 52-week high of $130.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.03 and a 200 day moving average of $117.00.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

