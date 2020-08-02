Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Has $124.62 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 616,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,464 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 12.0% of Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc owned 0.22% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $124,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 33,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,207,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 49.3% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

VUG stock traded up $3.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $217.37. 738,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,287,446. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $205.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.49. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $133.57 and a 52-week high of $217.72.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

