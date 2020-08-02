Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Increases Holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,805 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 532.0% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

AVGO traded up $4.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $316.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,472,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,354. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $310.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.39 billion, a PE ratio of 56.66, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.90. Broadcom Inc has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $331.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.14. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $303.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $330.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Broadcom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.25.

In other Broadcom news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.51, for a total transaction of $1,612,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.49, for a total value of $17,636,681.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 480,747 shares of company stock valued at $150,544,165 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.