Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Sells 138 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 644.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 42.5% in the first quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $147.36. The company had a trading volume of 29,936,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,654,781. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.00. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $95.69 and a 12-month high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.