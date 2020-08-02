Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Sells 2,418 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc reduced its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,418 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Waste Management by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,403,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $407,558,000 after buying an additional 358,063 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,184,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $387,330,000 after purchasing an additional 485,860 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,510,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Waste Management by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,584,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $331,770,000 after purchasing an additional 61,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Waste Management by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,311,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $306,532,000 after purchasing an additional 225,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.95, for a total transaction of $33,689.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,485,072.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on Waste Management from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday. CIBC cut Waste Management from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.50.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.60. 1,468,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,606,113. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $46.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.39. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.34 and a 52-week high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

