Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Sells 4,400 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lowered its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOE. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 55,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank Trust raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 20,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,507,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 183.1% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOE stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $100.85. The company had a trading volume of 252,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,249. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.24 and its 200 day moving average is $98.85. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $67.66 and a one year high of $122.20.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

