Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Novartis by 262.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in shares of Novartis by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 37.8% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

NVS stock traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.14. 2,341,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,477,156. Novartis AG has a one year low of $69.18 and a one year high of $99.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $187.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.43.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $11.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on NVS. Citigroup upgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

