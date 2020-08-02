nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “nVent Electric plc provider of electrical connection and protection solutions which design, manufacture, market, install and service that connect and protect equipment, buildings and critical processes. The company’s operating segments consists of Enclosures, Thermal Management and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. nVent Electric plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get nVent Electric alerts:

NVT has been the subject of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. nVent Electric has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of NYSE NVT traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.16. 3,343,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,716. nVent Electric has a 1-year low of $10.53 and a 1-year high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.31.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.07 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that nVent Electric will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.33%.

In other news, Director Michael L. Ducker acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,445. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVT. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in nVent Electric by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 267,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,851,000 after buying an additional 8,155 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $736,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in nVent Electric by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 82,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in nVent Electric by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,026,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,826,000 after buying an additional 93,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $8,533,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

See Also: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on nVent Electric (NVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.