OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OncoCyte Corporation is primarily focused on the development of novel, non-invasive blood and urine diagnostic tests for detection of cancer. OncoCyte Corporation is based in Alameda, California. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on OCX. Chardan Capital downgraded OncoCyte from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.75 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler downgraded OncoCyte from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on OncoCyte from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on OncoCyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on OncoCyte from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.17.

Shares of OCX stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.35. 715,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,416. OncoCyte has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $3.51.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCX. Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in OncoCyte by 87.5% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of OncoCyte during the first quarter worth about $628,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OncoCyte during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of OncoCyte during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of OncoCyte by 4.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 327,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 14,593 shares during the last quarter.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer.

