OneLedger (OLT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.88 Million

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded up 30.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. One OneLedger token can now be bought for $0.0095 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex, Bilaxy, UEX and Hotbit. During the last week, OneLedger has traded 50.1% higher against the US dollar. OneLedger has a total market capitalization of $3.88 million and $602,814.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00040197 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $565.38 or 0.05094784 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00010496 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002212 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00051671 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00030032 BTC.

About OneLedger

OneLedger (OLT) is a token. Its launch date was June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 408,039,284 tokens. OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech . The official message board for OneLedger is medium.com/@OneLedger . The official website for OneLedger is oneledger.io . The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

OneLedger Token Trading

OneLedger can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX, LATOKEN, Bilaxy, Kucoin, CoinEx, BitForex and UEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OneLedger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OneLedger using one of the exchanges listed above.

