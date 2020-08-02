OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Earns Buy Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of OneMain (NYSE:OMF) in a report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $37.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on OneMain from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised OneMain from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on OneMain from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on OneMain from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.12.

Get OneMain alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OMF traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,169,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,559. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 2.40. OneMain has a 1-year low of $12.21 and a 1-year high of $48.92.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.63 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 13.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that OneMain will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a $2.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.64%.

In related news, CFO Micah R. Conrad purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.86 per share, for a total transaction of $47,150.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,299 shares in the company, valued at $477,139.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in OneMain during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in OneMain by 184.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in OneMain by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in OneMain by 15,961.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in OneMain by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.