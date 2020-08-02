ONEX Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

ONEX Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.70.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ONEXF shares. CIBC dropped their price objective on ONEX from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on ONEX from $85.80 to $88.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine upgraded ONEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on ONEX from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on ONEX from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 29th.

Get ONEX alerts:

ONEX stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.70. 2,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,763. The company has a quick ratio of 61.31, a current ratio of 61.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.32 and a 200 day moving average of $48.95. ONEX has a 1-year low of $25.66 and a 1-year high of $68.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 1.52.

ONEX (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($9.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ONEX had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 389.88%. The company had revenue of ($990.00) million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were given a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%.

About ONEX

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for ONEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.