Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OP Bancorp provides commercial banking services to retail and institutional customers. It offer commercial lending, home loans, online banking, cash management, certificate of deposits, wire transfers and debit and credit cards services. The company operates primarily in Seattle, Washington, Dallas, Texas and Atlanta, Georgia. OP Bancorp is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Shares of OTCMKTS OPBK traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.22. 24,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,544. Op Bancorp has a 1 year low of $5.54 and a 1 year high of $10.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.59 and a 200 day moving average of $7.63.

Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 5th.

In other Op Bancorp news, CFO Christine Yoon Oh purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Also, Director Brian Choi purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.15 per share, with a total value of $36,900.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 52,490 shares of company stock valued at $322,866 over the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of Op Bancorp by 89.7% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 31,200 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Op Bancorp by 9.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Op Bancorp by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Op Bancorp by 11.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 851,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,352,000 after purchasing an additional 85,629 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Op Bancorp by 57.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 23,025 shares during the period.

About Op Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

