Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.63.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC upped their target price on Osisko gold royalties from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut Osisko gold royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Osisko gold royalties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Osisko gold royalties from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Osisko gold royalties in the second quarter valued at $146,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Osisko gold royalties by 1.3% during the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 932,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,538,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Osisko gold royalties by 3.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 177,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 6,098 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Osisko gold royalties by 110.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 9,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Osisko gold royalties during the second quarter worth $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

Osisko gold royalties stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.73. 701,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,037. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.38, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.24 and a 200 day moving average of $9.30. Osisko gold royalties has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $13.43.

Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $39.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.25 million. Osisko gold royalties had a positive return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 64.59%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Osisko gold royalties will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Osisko gold royalties’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

About Osisko gold royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

