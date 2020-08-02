Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target Raised to $84.00

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura Securities lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $43.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Owens Corning from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens Corning has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.05.

OC traded down $0.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,119,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,871. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of -10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.53. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $28.56 and a 12 month high of $68.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.88.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.62. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 8.79% and a positive return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 21.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Botty Investors LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 278.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

