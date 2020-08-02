Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) PT Raised to $63.00 at SunTrust Banks

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its target price raised by SunTrust Banks from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Argus cut their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Owens Corning from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.05.

NYSE:OC traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.47. 1,119,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,871. Owens Corning has a one year low of $28.56 and a one year high of $68.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.35% and a negative net margin of 8.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,593,647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $179,342,000 after buying an additional 183,081 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,958,379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $153,625,000 after acquiring an additional 539,295 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,150,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,282,000 after acquiring an additional 658,970 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,886,640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,220,000 after acquiring an additional 28,189 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,811,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,297,000 after acquiring an additional 23,445 shares during the period. 95.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

