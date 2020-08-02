Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pacific Mercantile Bancorp is the parent holding company of Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides commercial banking services in Orange, Los Angeles, San Bernardino, and San Diego counties of California. It primarily engages in generating deposits and originating loans. The Bank is an FDIC insured, California state-chartered bank and a member of the Federal Reserve System and provides a wide range of commercial banking services and financial products, which includes mortgage financing, to businesses, business professionals and individual clients through its combination of traditional banking financial centers and comprehensive, sophisticated electronic banking services. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp provides its services to small and moderate size businesses, professional firms, and individuals. The company is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California. “

Get Pacific Mercantile Bancorp alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on PMBC. ValuEngine upgraded Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet lowered Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

Shares of PMBC remained flat at $$3.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 20,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,696. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $8.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.73. The stock has a market cap of $82.12 million, a P/E ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 0.64.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $12.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 million. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 3.51%.

In other news, CEO Bradford R. Dinsmore acquired 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.65 per share, for a total transaction of $80,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,700. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert S. Anderson acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.49 per share, for a total transaction of $69,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,133.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 77,588 shares of company stock worth $274,790. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its position in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 721,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after buying an additional 315,732 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 356,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 70,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 13,032 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 210.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 8,209 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 27,482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses, professional firms, and individuals in Southern California, the United States. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (PMBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Mercantile Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.