Pacific Ventures Group (OTCMKTS:PACV) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pacific Ventures Group (OTCMKTS:PACV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of PACV stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.25. 1,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,558. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.67. Pacific Ventures Group has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $4.45.

Pacific Ventures Group (OTCMKTS:PACV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.70 million for the quarter.

Pacific Ventures Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, sells, and distributes alcohol-infused ice creams and ice-pops. It sells its alcohol-infused ice-pops and ice creams under the SnöBar brand name. The company is also involved in the sale and lease of freezers, as well as the provision of marketing services; and wholesale and retail of fresh and specialty produce, and food products to restaurants, hotels, clubs and bars, resorts, food trucks, and caterers.

