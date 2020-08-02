Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Palatin Technologies, Inc is a development-stage medical technology company involved in developing and commercializing products and technologies for diagnostic imaging, cancer therapy and ethical drug development These developments are based on its proprietary monoclonal antibody radiolabeling and enabling peptide platform technologies. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Palatin Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 12th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PTN traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,303,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,743. Palatin Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $1.13.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Palatin Technologies by 7.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 436,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 31,076 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Palatin Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,688,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 127,541 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Palatin Technologies by 407.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77,335 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 479.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 102,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 84,471 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 554,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 139,940 shares during the period.

About Palatin Technologies

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted, receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's principal product is Vyleesi, an on demand subcutaneous injectable product that has completed Phase III clinical studies for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

