Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pampa Energía S.A. is the largest fully integrated electricity company in Argentina. Through its subsidiaries, the Company is engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Argentina. “

Get Pampa Energia alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PAM. Citigroup upgraded Pampa Energia from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.70 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Pampa Energia from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. HSBC downgraded Pampa Energia from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Pampa Energia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Pampa Energia has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.55.

Shares of PAM stock traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $10.94. 343,959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,928. Pampa Energia has a 12-month low of $8.72 and a 12-month high of $35.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $678.00 million, a P/E ratio of 1.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.54.

Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.40. Pampa Energia had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $607.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.64 million. Research analysts predict that Pampa Energia will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Pampa Energia by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pampa Energia during the 1st quarter worth about $380,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pampa Energia by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 203,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 21,019 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Pampa Energia by 177.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pampa Energia during the 4th quarter worth about $511,000. Institutional investors own 34.64% of the company’s stock.

Pampa Energia Company Profile

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

Further Reading: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pampa Energia (PAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pampa Energia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pampa Energia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.