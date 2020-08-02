Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $11.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “PANASONIC CORPORATION is a worldwide leader in the development and manufacture of electronic products for a wide range of consumer, business, and industrial needs. The company’s shares are listed on the Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya and New York stock exchanges. “

Separately, UBS Group downgraded shares of Panasonic from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

Shares of PCRFY stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.73. 326,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,577. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Panasonic has a 52 week low of $6.19 and a 52 week high of $11.77. The company has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.10.

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). Panasonic had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Panasonic will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Panasonic Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances, Eco Solutions, Connected Solutions Company, Automotive and Industrial Systems, and Others. The Appliances segment develops and manufactures white goods such as vacuum cleaner, washing machine, refrigerator, and air conditioner; as well as health and beauty products.

