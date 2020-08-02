Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 273,400 shares, a growth of 30.9% from the June 30th total of 208,900 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 85,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PCYG shares. ValuEngine cut Park City Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Loop Capital downgraded Park City Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Park City Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,560,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,930,000 after acquiring an additional 50,600 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Park City Group by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 19,208 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Park City Group during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Park City Group by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 6,006 shares during the period. 29.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PCYG traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.37. The company had a trading volume of 41,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,257. Park City Group has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $8.25. The stock has a market cap of $85.56 million, a PE ratio of 87.40 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.57 and its 200 day moving average is $4.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.63 million for the quarter. Park City Group had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 3.38%.

About Park City Group

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in the United States. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution that is used for sourcing products, and enables to screen and choose suppliers; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety Solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain Solutions, which enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

