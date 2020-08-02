Patron Trading 32.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. One Patron token can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, YoBit, LATOKEN and CoinBene. In the last seven days, Patron has traded up 32.4% against the dollar. Patron has a market capitalization of $508,987.45 and approximately $10,400.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009021 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.75 or 0.01953235 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00076398 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00183731 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000920 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000171 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00110169 BTC.

About Patron

Patron’s launch date was February 25th, 2018. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 393,950,594 tokens. Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject

Patron Token Trading

Patron can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, HitBTC, CoinBene, YoBit, IDAX, LATOKEN and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Patron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

