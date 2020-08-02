Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. decreased its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 103,369 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,414 shares during the period. Paypal comprises approximately 0.6% of Brinker Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $18,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 446.4% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 344.4% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 54.3% in the first quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paypal alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on PYPL. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Paypal from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Paypal from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Paypal from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Paypal from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Paypal from $154.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.13.

PYPL traded up $3.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $196.07. The company had a trading volume of 10,865,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,571,171. The company has a market cap of $230.18 billion, a PE ratio of 89.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.13 and a 200-day moving average of $133.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $198.66.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total value of $3,603,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,108,272.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $10,562,250 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Read More: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.