Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Given New $205.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $190.00 to $205.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PYPL. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Paypal from $199.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $190.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $153.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $171.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BofA Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $190.13.

Shares of PYPL traded up $3.56 on Thursday, reaching $196.07. 10,865,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,571,171. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $172.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.02. Paypal has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $198.66.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Paypal’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Paypal will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total value of $3,603,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,108,272.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $10,562,250 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Paypal during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Paypal by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,605,632 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $173,682,000 after buying an additional 339,100 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in Paypal by 3.9% during the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,493 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Paypal by 391.7% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 531 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management grew its stake in Paypal by 1.2% during the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 14,329 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

