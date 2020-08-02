Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Raised to $202.00

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $154.00 to $202.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the credit services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Paypal from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Paypal from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Paypal from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on Paypal from $199.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Paypal from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Paypal presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $190.13.

Shares of Paypal stock traded up $3.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $196.07. 10,865,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,571,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Paypal has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $198.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.94, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.02.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Paypal will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,891,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,103 shares in the company, valued at $85,011,854.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,562,250. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 446.4% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 344.4% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of Paypal during the second quarter worth $36,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Paypal by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Paypal by 54.3% in the first quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

