Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Raised to $230.00

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer from $140.00 to $230.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Paypal from $158.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Paypal from $186.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Paypal from $199.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Paypal from $190.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $190.13.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $3.56 on Thursday, hitting $196.07. The stock had a trading volume of 10,865,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,571,171. The business has a 50 day moving average of $172.13 and a 200 day moving average of $133.02. The stock has a market cap of $230.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Paypal has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $198.66.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Paypal will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.67, for a total value of $3,066,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 594,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,964,484.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,562,250. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delaney Dennis R increased its position in shares of Paypal by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 10,062 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paypal by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Paypal by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Paypal by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,577 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Paypal by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 11,091 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

