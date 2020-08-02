PENG Trading 12.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PENG)

PENG (CURRENCY:PENG) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. One PENG coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bleutrade and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, PENG has traded up 12.4% against the dollar. PENG has a market capitalization of $85,434.69 and approximately $1.00 worth of PENG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PENG alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008975 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $217.64 or 0.01957950 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00077035 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00183957 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000920 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000171 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00110285 BTC.

About PENG

PENG’s total supply is 10,315,642,851 coins and its circulating supply is 7,682,174,488 coins. PENG’s official website is pengcoin.io . PENG’s official Twitter account is @coin_peng . The Reddit community for PENG is /r/PenguinCoinPENG and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling PENG

PENG can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PENG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PENG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PENG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PENG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PENG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.