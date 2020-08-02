PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 388,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,106 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 2.3% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $51,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 79,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 18,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management grew its position in PepsiCo by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV grew its position in PepsiCo by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 21,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic grew its position in PepsiCo by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PEP shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Cfra increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.87.

In other news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total transaction of $1,767,879.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,026,743.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $444,622.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,203,146.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,883. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $137.66. The stock had a trading volume of 4,304,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,248,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $191.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $147.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.06 and its 200-day moving average is $133.75.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

