Perficient’s (PRFT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $50.00 price target on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock, up from their prior price target of $43.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PRFT. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Perficient from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Perficient from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub lowered Perficient from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Perficient from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perficient currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.33.

NASDAQ PRFT traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $39.21. 601,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,969. Perficient has a 12 month low of $18.88 and a 12 month high of $53.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.39.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.11. Perficient had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $146.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.61 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Perficient will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Perficient by 4,389.3% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,929,254 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $34,060,000 after acquiring an additional 19,485,329 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Perficient by 102.8% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,173,109 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $31,782,000 after acquiring an additional 594,692 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Perficient by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,045,220 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $28,315,000 after acquiring an additional 46,234 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Perficient in the fourth quarter worth $32,019,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Perficient by 53.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 638,695 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $17,303,000 after acquiring an additional 222,905 shares during the period. 91.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

