PEUGEOT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PEUGEOT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) from a strong sell rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Peugeot S.A. manufactures and sells cars. The company’s operating segment consists of Automotive, Automotive Equipment, and Finance. Automotive division designs, manufactures, and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroën and DS brands. Automotive Equipment division offers interior systems, automotive seating, automotive exteriors and emissions control technologies. Finance Division provides retail financing to customers of the Peugeot, Citroën and DS brands and wholesale financing to dealer networks. It operates primarily in Europe, Eurasia, China and South-Asia, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa and North America. Peugeot S.A. is based in Paris, France. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PUGOY. Redburn Partners upgraded PEUGEOT SA/ADR to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating on shares of PEUGEOT SA/ADR in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded PEUGEOT SA/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of PEUGEOT SA/ADR in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PEUGEOT SA/ADR presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of PUGOY traded down $0.68 on Friday, reaching $16.08. The stock had a trading volume of 10,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.10 and a 200 day moving average of $16.41. PEUGEOT SA/ADR has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $30.19.

Peugeot SA manufactures automobiles and light commercial vehicles. It produces motorbikes, scooters, hydraulic engines, vehicle components and provides after sales service. The Peugeot operates through the following business segments: Peugeot Citroen DS Automotive, Opel Vauxhall Automotive, Automotive Equipment and Finance.

