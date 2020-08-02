Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) PT Raised to $42.00

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pfizer from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.95.

PFE traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.48. 27,042,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,108,124. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.79. The company has a market cap of $213.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Pfizer has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $40.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $78,799.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,492.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Pfizer by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 292,621,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,551,162,000 after acquiring an additional 830,299 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Pfizer by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 224,808,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,337,737,000 after acquiring an additional 36,092,723 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Pfizer by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,676,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,137,589,000 after acquiring an additional 24,950,461 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,953,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,931,423,000 after acquiring an additional 910,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,753,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,330,192,000 after acquiring an additional 9,624,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

