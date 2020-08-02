Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stake Lowered by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. cut its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 2,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 2.5% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 2.3% during the first quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management increased its position in Phillips 66 by 1.2% during the second quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 13,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 21,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 66.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.47.

Shares of NYSE PSX traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.02. The company had a trading volume of 5,835,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,862,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.22. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $119.92. The firm has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.60.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $11.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.92 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 0.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 44.72%.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.16 per share, with a total value of $70,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary Kramer Adams acquired 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.40 per share, with a total value of $95,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,273.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $268,305. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

