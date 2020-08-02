Pigeoncoin Hits Market Capitalization of $640,560.49 (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 2nd. Over the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded 22.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pigeoncoin has a total market capitalization of $640,560.49 and approximately $158,819.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including QBTC and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004397 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000834 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000899 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000054 BTC.

About Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin (PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 5,794,879,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

