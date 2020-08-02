Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Issues Earnings Results

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $837.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.07 million. Pitney Bowes had a positive return on equity of 84.50% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS.

Shares of PBI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.34. 2,880,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,842,010. The stock has a market cap of $576.57 million, a PE ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.88. Pitney Bowes has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $5.50.

PBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Pitney Bowes from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. National Securities downgraded Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Pitney Bowes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Pitney Bowes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

Pitney Bowes Inc offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Commerce Services; Small & Medium Business Solutions; and Software Solutions. The Commerce Services segment provides cross-border e-commerce solutions, domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, fulfillment, and delivery and return services; and mail sortation services that allow clients to qualify large volumes of first class mail, marketing mail, and bound and packet mail for postal work sharing discounts.

